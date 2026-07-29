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HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Dangerous Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car During High-Speed Southend Chase

Dangerous Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car During High-Speed Southend Chase

A dangerous driver who repeatedly rammed a police vehicle and led officers on a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Southend has been jailed. Ryan Bowden, 28, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment at Basildon Crown Court on 21 July after admitting dangerous driving following the dramatic chase.

Refused to Stop

The pursuit began at around 11.55pm on 10 November 2025, when Roads Policing Unit officers attempted to stop a van that had no registered keeper. Instead of pulling over, Bowden accelerated away, leading officers through residential streets across Southend. During the pursuit, he:

  • Drove through red traffic lights.
  • Reached speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone.
  • Crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
  • Put police officers, motorists and pedestrians at serious risk.

Police Car Rammed

As the chase reached Arnold Avenue, Bowden suddenly brought the van to a stop before reversing at speed into the side of the pursuing police vehicle. The impact injured PC Daniel Corr and PC Andy Sunderland, but despite the collision both officers continued the pursuit. Police said Bowden then twice drove directly at the patrol car, forcing PC Corr to take evasive action to avoid further crashes.

Foot Chase Ends Pursuit

The pursuit eventually came to an end in Kursaal Way, where Bowden abandoned the van and fled on foot into a nearby block of flats. Despite being injured in the earlier collision, PC Andy Sunderland immediately chased after him and detained him inside the building. Although Bowden initially denied being behind the wheel, he later admitted the dangerous driving offence.

Driver Jailed

Bowden appeared before Basildon Crown Court, where he was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment. Essex Police said the case highlights the dangers officers face daily while protecting the public from reckless drivers. The force praised the professionalism and determination of the Roads Policing Unit officers involved, whose actions brought the dangerous pursuit to a safe conclusion despite sustaining injuries during the incident.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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