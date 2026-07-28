Parents and Baby Among Four Killed in Devastating A38 Crash as Victims Named

A mother, father and their 11-month-old daughter are among four people who died in a devastating crash on the A38 in Derby, police have confirmed. Derbyshire Police have named three of the victims as Abubacarr Camara, 36, Isa Jaiteh, 30, and their 11-month-old daughter, Aisha Camara. An 18-year-old woman, who also lost her life in the collision, has not yet been formally identified.

Family Among Victims

Emergency services were called to the A38 near the Toyota Island in Derby at around 11pm on Saturday 25 July after a red Hyundai left the carriageway and crashed into trees. Police confirmed all four victims were passengers in the vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Leeds, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before later being released on police bail while enquiries continue.

All Occupants Were From Leeds

Derbyshire Police said all five people travelling in the vehicle were from Leeds. Their families have been informed and continue to receive support from specially trained family liaison officers.

Gambian High Commission Pays Tribute

The High Commission of The Gambia in the United Kingdom described the deaths as “tragic”, confirming the group had been travelling together from Birmingham to Leeds. In a statement, the High Commission said:

“Her Excellency Dr Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Kingdom, together with the staff of the High Commission, extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families during this difficult time.”

The statement added that the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Suntou Touray, had been liaising with the Gambia Welfare Society in Leeds and the family’s representatives while remaining in contact with the relevant authorities. It concluded:

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Specialist collision investigators continue to examine the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. Derbyshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 26*442464.