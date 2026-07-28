Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

A violent burglar who held a zombie knife to a pensioner’s throat during a terrifying burglary in Gillingham has been jailed for more than eight years. Jack Dallas, 25, of Trinity Road, Gillingham, admitted aggravated burglary and possession of a Class A drug before being sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 24 July. He was jailed for eight years and three months and will remain on licence for a further three years and four months once eligible for release.

Pensioner Woken by Masked Intruders

The court heard Dallas and two associates forced their way into the home of a man in his 70s near Begonia Avenue, Twydall, on the evening of 9 January 2026. The victim was asleep when he was woken by the masked offenders, who demanded to know where he kept his cash. When the pensioner replied that he did not have any money, one of the intruders held a zombie knife to his throat while he was punched several times. The gang then fled the property. The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face during the terrifying ordeal.

DNA Evidence Identified Suspect

Kent Police launched an investigation, with forensic officers recovering DNA from a mark on the property’s doorway. The DNA was matched to Dallas. He was arrested on 19 March, when officers also found him in possession of cocaine. He was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a Class A drug before pleading guilty to both offences.

Detective Praises Investigation

Investigating officer Detective Constable Harry Groves said:

“Dallas’ victim was not only brutally harmed by these callous criminals, but he has also been left terrified in his own home and the impact on him will be long lasting.

“Dallas and his associates are despicable cowards who chose to target a vulnerable victim who would be unable to fight back.

“It is only right that one of them has been tracked down and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence. I hope this knowledge can give his victim some form of closure.”

Hunt Continues for Accomplices

Kent Police’s investigation into the violent burglary remains ongoing as officers continue enquiries into the identities of the two other offenders involved in the attack. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police.