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DENT IN THE CHAIN Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

A Torquay drug dealer has been jailed after police uncovered nearly £30,000 worth of illegal drugs and thousands of pounds in cash during a raid on his home. Robson Cann, 30, of West Pafford Avenue, Torquay, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 28 July after admitting a string of drug trafficking offences. Cann pleaded guilty to:

  • Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug
  • Possession with intent to supply a Class B drug
  • Acquiring, using or possessing criminal property

Drugs Hidden Throughout Property

The court heard that officers executed a warrant at Cann’s address on 8 June. During a thorough search of the property, officers discovered drugs concealed in several locations, including inside a sofa, in a rucksack in the kitchen and in a bedroom. Police also recovered approximately £8,000 in cash, which had been hidden beneath a bed.

Cocaine and Cannabis Seized

In total, officers seized:

  • 173.9 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £13,920
  • 1,474.8 grams of cannabis flowering heads, valued at around £14,055
  • 1,480 grams of cannabis kief, with an estimated street value of £11,075

The combined estimated street value of the drugs exceeded £39,000.

No Comment in Interview

Following his arrest, Cann exercised his right to remain silent during police interview and made no comment when questioned by officers. He later admitted the offences before Exeter Crown Court.

Prison Sentence

Cann was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment. Police said the conviction highlights their continued efforts to target those involved in the supply of illegal drugs and remove Class A and Class B substances from communities across Devon.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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