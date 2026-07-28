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SCAM ALERT Four Arrested in Solar Panel Fraud Investigation as Police Warn Homeowners Over Cold-Calling Scams

Four Arrested in Solar Panel Fraud Investigation as Police Warn Homeowners Over Cold-Calling Scams

Detectives investigating a nationwide solar panel fraud investigation have arrested four people following a series of dawn raids in Kent and Cambridgeshire. Kent Police say the investigation centres on allegations that elderly homeowners were deceived into paying thousands of pounds for unnecessary solar panel upgrades that were either never carried out or never refunded.

Four Arrests Made

Officers arrested:

  • A 36-year-old man from Whitstable
  • A 39-year-old man from Herne Bay
  • A 37-year-old woman from Whitstable
  • A 65-year-old man, who was arrested as part of the investigation last year

All four were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering offences and have since been released pending further enquiries. Police also carried out a voluntary interview with another man suspected of involvement in the alleged fraud.

Elderly Victims Targeted

Detectives allege that between 2023 and 2026, victims across the UK—many of them elderly—were contacted out of the blue by individuals offering supposed grants, repairs or upgrades to existing solar panel systems. Victims were allegedly persuaded to pay for expensive work that was either unnecessary or never completed. In several cases, those who requested refunds claim they never received their money back. As part of the investigation, officers executed four search warrants at addresses in Whitstable, Herne Bay and Cambridgeshire.

Police Issue Warning

Following the arrests, Kent Police are urging homeowners with solar panels to remain vigilant against cold-calling fraudsters. Investigating officer Detective Constable Darren Ousby said:

“Be cautious if you are contacted out of the blue by someone offering grants, upgrades or repairs on your solar panels, either at the door or by phone, letter or email.

“Don’t feel pressured into paying for a deal quickly. Legitimate companies will give you time to review the offer rather than insisting you accept it immediately. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

“In most cases, the victims are elderly, so if you have elderly relatives, friends or neighbours, take time to speak to them and ensure they are aware of the risk of fraud and what to do if they are approached.

“If anything seems suspicious and you believe it might be a scam, report it to police immediately.”

Advice for Homeowners

Kent Police are reminding residents to:

  • Be wary of unsolicited calls, emails or doorstep visits about solar panels.
  • Never feel pressured into making immediate payments.
  • Check the credentials of any company offering repairs or upgrades.
  • Speak to trusted family members before agreeing to costly work.
  • Report suspected fraud to police immediately.

Enquiries into the alleged fraud remain ongoing.

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