Teen Arrested After Man Robbed of Mobile Phone in Tunbridge Wells

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone in Tunbridge Wells late at night. Kent Police launched an investigation following the incident, which happened at around 11.45pm on Saturday 25 July 2026.

Victim Assaulted After Group Approached

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking with a friend from Chapel Place towards the High Street when they were approached by a group of teenagers they did not know. The group continued walking with the pair towards Mount Sion. At the junction of Mount Sion and the High Street, one member of the group allegedly asked the victim if he would follow a business account on social media. As the man took out his mobile phone, it is alleged he was assaulted by several members of the group before his device was stolen.

Teenager Arrested

The suspects, who are described as Black males aged between 16 and 20, fled the scene following the robbery. Officers later arrested a 16-year-old boy, who was taken into custody. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

CCTV and Dashcam Appeal

Investigating officers believe members of the public may have witnessed the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the robbery are also being asked to review any recordings that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/121487/26.