Wiltshire Tree Surgeon Who Assaulted Pregnant Partner Spared Immediate Jail

A Wiltshire man who subjected his former partner to a prolonged campaign of violent domestic abuse, including assaults while she was pregnant, has been spared an immediate prison sentence. Howard Ingram, 31, of North Street, Wilton, appeared before Salisbury Crown Court on 17 July, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation. The court heard how Ingram carried out a series of violent attacks on the woman over several months in 2023, leaving her with serious physical injuries.

Series of Violent Assaults

Prosecutors told the court the relationship deteriorated into repeated acts of violence. During one incident in July 2023, Ingram attempted to force the woman from his vehicle before repeatedly striking her in the face with a full can of Coca-Cola, leaving her with a black eye. The following month, he grabbed her by the throat before placing her in a chokehold, restricting her breathing until she lost consciousness. In another attack, Ingram repeatedly punched the victim in the face, breaking her nose and causing further facial injuries. The abuse continued while the woman was pregnant, with Ingram pinning her against a wall before throwing her to the ground.

Victim Faces Abuser in Court

In a powerful victim personal statement read directly to the court, the woman confronted Ingram over the abuse she endured. She said:

“You destroyed me to have me at your beck and call. You manipulated your friends and family from the day we met to believe I was this awful person so when you allowed me to see your true colours, they would never believe me.”

She continued:

“As much as it pains me to say, you do deserve whatever punishment comes your way, and this is no longer in my control. But I pray that nobody ever suffers by your hands again.”

Speaking about her recovery, she told the court:

“I have come out of this stronger and happier than ever before.

“Yes, I am still recovering and that recovery will take time, perhaps even years. But it can take place inside the loving, safe, happy family that I have around me.”

She added:

“If you were to lay your hands on a person – child or woman – more vulnerable than me – I don’t think they’d live to tell the tale.

“If I just walked away from all this without taking action, leaving you free to do the same to someone else, I would never be able to forgive myself.”

Suspended Prison Sentence

Ingram was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also made subject to a seven-year restraining order, preventing further contact with the victim.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

Local Crime Investigator Natalie Dalton, of Wiltshire Police, said Ingram had subjected the victim to sustained and dangerous abuse. She said:

“Ingram subjected the woman to a sustained campaign of violence, including strangulation, physical assaults and repeatedly using force against her.

“His actions were controlling, dangerous and completely unacceptable. There is no place in society for offenders like Ingram.”

Speaking of the victim, she added:

“This case has taken a long time from the point of reporting to the eventual sentencing. The survivor has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in order to support this legal process.

“She has been strong and resilient in the face of terrible circumstances and I can only commend her for her strength and patience.