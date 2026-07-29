Teenager Kicked, Punched and Robbed at Swindon Skate Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed at a skate park in Swindon.

The attack happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday 24 July at Rivermead Skate Park, off Mead Way, where the teenager was approached by two males.

Teenager Assaulted During Robbery

Wiltshire Police said the suspects stole the victim’s scooter and a bag containing his mobile phone, bank card and other personal belongings.

The pair then allegedly kicked and punched the 16-year-old several times before placing him in a headlock.

Despite the assault, the teenager managed to recover both his backpack and scooter before the suspects fled the scene.

Ambulance Called

Members of the public contacted the ambulance service following the incident, with the victim receiving medical assistance at the scene.

The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was at Rivermead Skate Park between 4pm and 5pm on Friday 24 July and may have witnessed the assault or seen anything suspicious.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on a mobile phone or has information that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 54260089663.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Enquiries remain ongoing.