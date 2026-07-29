Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICING ISN"T PERFECT Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

The outgoing Chief Constable of Essex Police has delivered a passionate defence of frontline policing, saying officers are too often judged by “armchair critics” who never experience the dangers they face on the streets. After 36 years in policing, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington has spoken candidly about the realities of modern law enforcement as he prepares to retire, highlighting the split-second decisions officers are forced to make in life-threatening situations.

‘Officers Run Towards the Threat’

Reflecting on his career, Mr Harrington said police officers are routinely required to make critical decisions within seconds while confronting violence, weapons, mental health crises and other unpredictable incidents. He said:

“People forget that officers run towards the threat. They don’t get the luxury of pausing, rewinding, or analysing from a sofa. They make decisions in seconds, often with lives hanging in the balance.”

He warned that members of the public often judge incidents without seeing the full circumstances officers are dealing with.

Career Marked by Major Incidents

During his time leading Essex Police, Mr Harrington oversaw responses to some of the country’s most significant incidents. Among those he highlighted were the Grays lorry tragedy, the murder of Sir David Amess MP, and large-scale public disorder and protests, describing them as moments where officers willingly placed themselves in harm’s way. He said officers repeatedly walked into dangerous situations because “someone had to.”

Condemns Abuse Towards Female Officers

The retiring Chief Constable also spoke out against the abuse directed at police officers, particularly female officers policing recent demonstrations. He described some of the misogynistic comments aimed at officers as being “near-on hate crime” and warned that the increasing level of hostility towards police was having a significant impact on the wellbeing of younger officers.

‘They Get It Right 99 Times Out Of 100’

Despite acknowledging that policing is not without mistakes, Mr Harrington said the vast majority of officers serve with professionalism, integrity and courage. He said:

“Officers get it right 99 times out of 100. They act with courage, honesty, and the intention to protect. The danger they face is real and constant.”

End of a 36-Year Career

Mr Harrington’s retirement brings to a close a policing career spanning more than three decades, during which he led officers through terrorism investigations, major incidents, organised crime operations and public order challenges. As he prepares to leave Essex Police, he said he hopes the public will remember the realities of the job carried out daily by officers across the country. He concluded:

“Policing isn’t perfect, but it is brave.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

KNIFE POINT ROBBERY Gillingham Burglar Jailed After Pensioner Attacked at Knifepoint During Violent Home Invasion

UK News
Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

DENT IN THE CHAIN Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

WASTE BLAZE Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

MAJOR DIESEL LEAK M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

UK News
Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

PREDATORY OFFENDER Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

UK News
Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

PRISON DEATH Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

TABTOO AND GONE Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

ROAD RAGE Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

HEAD TURNER Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

COASTAL UPRISING New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

TWO YEARS ON Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

FLASHER PROBE Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

Police Hunt Man After Reported Indecent Exposure Near Swindon Park

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

HEARTFELT THANKS Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

Bradford on Avon Cyclist Remembered for Lifelong Kindness After Fatal Atworth Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

DRUGS HAUL Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

DEATH PROBE Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Watch Live