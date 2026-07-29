Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

The outgoing Chief Constable of Essex Police has delivered a passionate defence of frontline policing, saying officers are too often judged by “armchair critics” who never experience the dangers they face on the streets. After 36 years in policing, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington has spoken candidly about the realities of modern law enforcement as he prepares to retire, highlighting the split-second decisions officers are forced to make in life-threatening situations.

‘Officers Run Towards the Threat’

Reflecting on his career, Mr Harrington said police officers are routinely required to make critical decisions within seconds while confronting violence, weapons, mental health crises and other unpredictable incidents. He said:

“People forget that officers run towards the threat. They don’t get the luxury of pausing, rewinding, or analysing from a sofa. They make decisions in seconds, often with lives hanging in the balance.”

He warned that members of the public often judge incidents without seeing the full circumstances officers are dealing with.

Career Marked by Major Incidents

During his time leading Essex Police, Mr Harrington oversaw responses to some of the country’s most significant incidents. Among those he highlighted were the Grays lorry tragedy, the murder of Sir David Amess MP, and large-scale public disorder and protests, describing them as moments where officers willingly placed themselves in harm’s way. He said officers repeatedly walked into dangerous situations because “someone had to.”

Condemns Abuse Towards Female Officers

The retiring Chief Constable also spoke out against the abuse directed at police officers, particularly female officers policing recent demonstrations. He described some of the misogynistic comments aimed at officers as being “near-on hate crime” and warned that the increasing level of hostility towards police was having a significant impact on the wellbeing of younger officers.

‘They Get It Right 99 Times Out Of 100’

Despite acknowledging that policing is not without mistakes, Mr Harrington said the vast majority of officers serve with professionalism, integrity and courage. He said:

“Officers get it right 99 times out of 100. They act with courage, honesty, and the intention to protect. The danger they face is real and constant.”

End of a 36-Year Career

Mr Harrington’s retirement brings to a close a policing career spanning more than three decades, during which he led officers through terrorism investigations, major incidents, organised crime operations and public order challenges. As he prepares to leave Essex Police, he said he hopes the public will remember the realities of the job carried out daily by officers across the country. He concluded: