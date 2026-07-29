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DRUGS NETWORK DENTED County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

A south London man has been jailed for his role in a county lines drug network that trafficked cocaine and heroin from London to Essex using a network of street dealers, including children. Ricole Douglas-Francis, 31, of Croydon Road, Anerley, was sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment after admitting his involvement as a line holder for the so-called “Cash Line”, which operated between London and Southend. The operation was masterminded by Keian Creary, 33, of Arbrook Close, Orpington, who was jailed for 12 years after being identified as the organiser of the county lines network.

County Lines Operation

The court heard that Creary oversaw the supply of kilograms of cocaine and heroin from London into Southend, where drugs were distributed to users through a network of runners. Douglas-Francis acted as a line holder between March and May 2025, sending bulk marketing messages to customers, taking orders and directing runners to complete drug deliveries. The prosecution said he played a key role in managing the day-to-day operation of the drugs line.

Financial Pressures

Defence barrister Roderick James told the court Douglas-Francis had previously been of good character, with no previous convictions or cautions. He said Douglas-Francis became involved after losing his long-term employment shortly after the birth of his fourth child in 2024. The court heard he believed he would be offered another role by his employer, but the business subsequently became insolvent. Delays in receiving Universal Credit left the family struggling financially, with Douglas-Francis falling into significant debt. Mr James said:

“It was in those circumstances, and very much feeling the responsibility and burden to provide, that the opportunity to earn a replacement source of income was offered through offending.”

He added that Douglas-Francis accepted he had made a serious mistake and now recognised the gravity of his actions.

Drugs Phones Hidden in Children’s Bedroom

Prosecutor Laura Kenyon argued Douglas-Francis fully understood the criminality of his actions. Police discovered two dedicated drugs phones concealed inside his children’s bedroom—one hidden inside a holdall and another inside the pocket of one of his children’s jackets. Recovered messages showed Douglas-Francis reporting problems with drug runners directly to Creary and seeking instructions on managing the operation. Although the defence argued he was relatively inexperienced and used his own personal mobile phone for some communications, prosecutors maintained he knowingly assisted a significant organised crime network.

Judge: “You Were Well Aware”

Sentencing Douglas-Francis, Judge Siew Loke said she accepted the remorse expressed in a letter submitted to the court. However, she concluded he fully understood the scale of the criminal enterprise. She told him:

“You were well aware of the scale of the operation.”

Douglas-Francis was sentenced to 38 months in prison. His brother-in-law, Keian Creary, described by police as having links to the Get Money Gang (GMG), received a 12-year prison sentence for orchestrating the county lines operation. The case forms part of continuing efforts by police to dismantle organised drug networks exploiting vulnerable people and children to distribute illegal drugs across the country.

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