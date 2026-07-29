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POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

Four shops in Torbay have been forced to close for three months after police and trading standards officers uncovered illegal cigarettes and counterfeit tobacco during a joint enforcement operation. Three stores in Torquay and one in Paignton were served with closure notices following coordinated raids carried out as part of Operation Marshal. The action followed intelligence suggesting the businesses were linked to criminal activity and involved in the sale of illicit tobacco products.

Illegal Tobacco Seized

Local neighbourhood police officers joined forces with the Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service to carry out the operation on Saturday 25 July. Specialist tobacco detection dogs were deployed during the searches and helped officers locate and seize a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes and tobacco products.       Following the raids, Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court granted full closure orders on Monday 27 July, preventing the businesses from opening or selling any goods for three months.

Shops Closed

The businesses subject to the closure orders are:

  • Cheeto Mini Market, Tor Hill Road, Torquay
  • Milano Market, Union Street, Torquay
  • International Mini Market, Union Street, Torquay
  • Smoke & Vape 4U, Torquay Road, Paignton

Police: “We Will Continue to Target This Activity”

Torquay Sector Inspector Rob Harvey said:

“The joint operation to target the sale of counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes in the bay was carried out at the weekend by Torquay, Paignton and Brixham Neighbourhood Police Teams alongside local trading standards officers.

“With support of the well-tuned noses of the tobacco detection dogs, a large quantity of illicit products was successfully discovered and seized.

“Further investigations and actions following these seizures will be progressed over the coming days. We know the harm these products can do as well as the negative impact on legitimate businesses. We will continue to target this activity in the months ahead.”

He also thanked members of the public who continue to provide intelligence to police.

Crackdown on Criminal Businesses

The closure orders were secured with the assistance of a specialist Devon & Cornwall Police Anti-Social Behaviour Legal Advisor. Since the dedicated legal advisor role was introduced at the end of 2024, police have obtained 78 closure orders against residential and commercial premises linked to serious anti-social behaviour, drug offences, exploitation and the sale of counterfeit products. Closure orders can initially last for up to three months and, where necessary, can be extended for a further three months.

Trading Standards Warning

Alex Fry, Head of Intelligence and Investigations for the Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, said:

“Illegal tobacco sales harm our communities, disadvantage honest businesses and support criminal activity.

“These closure orders send a clear message that businesses involved in this trade will face firm enforcement action. Working with our partners at Devon & Cornwall Police, we will continue to target those who persistently break the law and put profit before public safety.”

Appeal for Information

Devon & Cornwall Police are urging anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco, cigarettes or other criminal activity in their community to report it by calling 101 or via the force’s online reporting service. The latest operation forms part of an ongoing crackdown on the sale of illegal tobacco, counterfeit cigarettes and unregulated vaping products across Torbay.

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