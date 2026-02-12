Britain’s most senior civil servant, Sir Chris Wormald, has abruptly stepped down from Downing Street, just days after the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned. This marks yet another blow to Number 10’s inner circle amid a string of high-profile exits.

Sir Chris Wormald Calls Time After 35 Years

Sir Chris’s resignation as Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service took effect immediately, following a mutual agreement with the Prime Minister, confirmed by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.

His departure leaves a significant gap at the heart of government. As the Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris was the glue holding Whitehall departments together, overseeing operations and driving government policy across the board.

In a statement, Sir Chris said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as a civil servant for the past 35 years, and a particular distinction to lead the service as cabinet secretary.”

He added a heartfelt thanks: “I want to place on record my sincere thanks to the extraordinary civil servants, public servants, ministers, and advisers I have worked with. Our country is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals devoted to public service.”

Starmer Pays Tribute Amid Growing Tory Turmoil

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also praised Sir Chris’s long career and support over the past year, saying: “I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year. I have agreed with him that he will step down as cabinet secretary today. I wish him the very best for the future.”

Number 10 Faces Major Shake-Up

This rapid domino effect of departures is a major headache for Number 10. Sir Chris’s exit strips Starmer of his most experienced Whitehall operator, precisely when stable leadership is needed most to keep government policy on track.

The Cabinet Office will now launch a hunt for a new Cabinet Secretary. Traditionally, candidates come from the most senior permanent secretaries. Expect an interim period while the search and selection process unfolds, ensuring Whitehall carries on without a hitch.

The new Cabinet Secretary will take charge of the civil service and act as the PM’s top adviser on government administration and policy coordination — a critical role in steering the ship through turbulent political waters.