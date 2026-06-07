US Bars Iranian Officials From World Cup Over Terrorism Fears

The US has refused entry to around 15 Iranian officials, including top football federation figures, ahead of the World Cup amid soaring tensions following Iran’s missile strike on Israel. The US State Department imposed strict visa rules requiring players and staff to enter and exit the US on match days only, citing concerns that the Iranian team might use the event to “sneak terrorists” into the country.

Visa Restrictions Enforced

Officials such as Iran’s federation head, deputy, and media director were denied visas, while athletes and essential staff face the extraordinary requirement to arrive and leave US soil within a single day for their group stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle. The State Department declared: “We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretences.”

Team Forced To Relocate Training

Due to the hostile US-Iran relations, the Iranian team moved its training base to Tijuana, Mexico. Coach Amir Ghalenoei criticised the arrangements, pointing out challenges posed by a 12-hour time difference and the impact on player preparation, calling the treatment “unprecedented” and lacking ethical consideration.

Concerns Over Fair Play

The visa rules clash with FIFA’s requirements, including mandatory pre-match press conferences that the team cannot attend under the same-day travel restrictions. Iran’s captain Ehsan Hajsafi expressed frustration over late visa issuance and vowed to raise the issue with FIFA, highlighting the impact on recovery and competitive fairness.

Growing Geopolitical Tensions

This FIFA World Cup drama unfolds against a backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions, with Iran’s recent missile attacks on Israel prompting calls for calm from US President Trump, who hinted at a potential peace deal imminently. Any World Cup clash between US and Iranian teams could sharply reflect ongoing diplomatic strains.