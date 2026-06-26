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OFFICER DISMISAL Nottinghamshire Police Officer Dismissed Over Suspected Burglar Incident

Nottinghamshire Police Officer Dismissed Over Suspected Burglar Incident

A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing after he failed to arrest a suspected burglar and then attempted to cover up his actions, raising serious concerns about police integrity.

Failed Arrest On November 6

PC Aaron Harthill-Harrison responded to reports of a suspicious man carrying a suitcase on 6 November 2024. Despite identifying the man later as a prolific offender, the officer did not arrest him or seize the critical suitcase.

Dishonesty Revealed

The misconduct panel found PC Harthill-Harrison was dishonest when questioned about the handling of the incident. The suitcase, considered key evidence, was never recovered, undermining the investigation.

Serious Breaches Of Conduct

The panel concluded the officer breached multiple standards, including honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct. As a result, he was permanently barred and dismissed without notice.

Public Hearing Outcome

The public hearing took place at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters and concluded on Thursday, 25 June, cementing the decision to remove PC Harthill-Harrison from the police force immediately.

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