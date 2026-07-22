Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

Human rights groups have expressed alarm over reports that an 18-year-old Iranian woman sentenced to death after anti-government protests could face execution, amid renewed scrutiny of Iran’s treatment of political prisoners.

Campaigners say Niloufar Esfahani, from Qazvin, was arrested alongside her mother during protests in January 2026 and was later sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the details of the case.

Human rights concerns

According to activists, Ms Esfahani was detained after taking part in demonstrations calling for greater freedoms and opposing Iran’s ruling authorities.

Campaigners claim she has been sentenced to death following proceedings in Iran’s Revolutionary Court system, although details of the charges have not been independently confirmed.

International human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Iran’s use of the death penalty, particularly in cases involving political protesters and individuals accused of offences linked to demonstrations.

Claims over treatment of female prisoners

The social media posts and activist statements circulating online also repeat longstanding allegations that some female prisoners sentenced to death in Iran have been subjected to sexual violence before execution.

These allegations have been documented over the years by former prisoners, witnesses and human rights organisations. However, verifying individual cases remains extremely difficult due to restricted access to Iran’s prison system and the lack of independent monitoring.

The Iranian government has previously rejected many allegations of systematic human rights abuses made by international organisations.

International scrutiny

Iran has faced sustained criticism from organisations including Amnesty International and the United Nations over its use of capital punishment, particularly following nationwide protests in recent years.

Human rights groups continue to call on Iranian authorities to halt executions linked to protest activity and to ensure all detainees receive fair trials that meet international legal standards.

At the time of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the specific allegations relating to Niloufar Esfahani or her reported sentence.