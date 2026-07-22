Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

Human rights groups have expressed alarm over reports that an 18-year-old Iranian woman sentenced to death after anti-government protests could face execution, amid renewed scrutiny of Iran’s treatment of political prisoners.

Campaigners say Niloufar Esfahani, from Qazvin, was arrested alongside her mother during protests in January 2026 and was later sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the details of the case.

Human rights concerns

According to activists, Ms Esfahani was detained after taking part in demonstrations calling for greater freedoms and opposing Iran’s ruling authorities.

Campaigners claim she has been sentenced to death following proceedings in Iran’s Revolutionary Court system, although details of the charges have not been independently confirmed.

International human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Iran’s use of the death penalty, particularly in cases involving political protesters and individuals accused of offences linked to demonstrations.

Claims over treatment of female prisoners

The social media posts and activist statements circulating online also repeat longstanding allegations that some female prisoners sentenced to death in Iran have been subjected to sexual violence before execution.

These allegations have been documented over the years by former prisoners, witnesses and human rights organisations. However, verifying individual cases remains extremely difficult due to restricted access to Iran’s prison system and the lack of independent monitoring.

The Iranian government has previously rejected many allegations of systematic human rights abuses made by international organisations.

International scrutiny

Iran has faced sustained criticism from organisations including Amnesty International and the United Nations over its use of capital punishment, particularly following nationwide protests in recent years.

Human rights groups continue to call on Iranian authorities to halt executions linked to protest activity and to ensure all detainees receive fair trials that meet international legal standards.

At the time of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the specific allegations relating to Niloufar Esfahani or her reported sentence.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DEVASTING CRASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

ROAD CLOSURE A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

UK News
Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

GROSS CONDUCT Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

UK News
Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
£500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

FERAL YOBS £500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boys Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16

FIND THEM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boys Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Ann Widdecombe as Murder Investigation Continues

ACTIVE AVENUE Inquest Opens Into Death of Ann Widdecombe as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

PROBE LAUNCHED Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

UK News
Seven Fire Engines Rush to Blaze at Paignton Railway Station as Train Services Suspended

STATION BLAZE Seven Fire Engines Rush to Blaze at Paignton Railway Station as Train Services Suspended

UK News
Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

LARGE SMOKE PLUME Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

FLASHER PROBE Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

UK News
Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

BREAD AND WATER Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

HORRIFIC ATTACK Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

UK News
Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

UK News
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

EBOLA ALERT UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News

Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Watch Live