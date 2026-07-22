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TOTAL INSULT PC Andrew Harper’s Killers Could Be Freed Early Under Prison Release Scheme, Family Told

PC Andrew Harper’s Killers Could Be Freed Early Under Prison Release Scheme, Family Told

Two of the men convicted over the killing of PC Andrew Harper could be released from prison earlier than expected under a controversial prison overcrowding scheme, prompting an emotional response from the officer’s family. Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, who were both 17 at the time of the offence, were jailed for 13 years in 2020 after being convicted of the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police officer.

Officer dragged to his death

PC Harper, 28, was killed on 15 August 2019 while responding to the theft of a quad bike near Sulhamstead, Berkshire. His ankles became entangled in a tow rope attached to a vehicle as three teenagers attempted to flee the scene. He was dragged for more than a mile along country roads and died from catastrophic injuries. The vehicle was driven by Henry Long, while Bowers and Cole were passengers.

Early release eligibility

Under provisions in the Sentencing Act 2026, Bowers and Cole are expected to become eligible for release after serving half of their sentences, provided they meet the criteria set out under the early release scheme. The Ministry of Justice has written to PC Harper’s mother, Deborah Adlam, informing her of the development. She described the possibility of the pair being released early as:

“An insult beyond anything able to be put into words.”

She added:

“It makes me feel sick. Andrew’s life doesn’t get to come back. It feels like a slap in the face and an insult.

“People are getting a free pass for crime in this country. I like to try to be proud of my country, but this isn’t something to be proud of. There’s a lot going wrong.”

Henry Long, who received a 16-year sentence for manslaughter, is not eligible for release under the same scheme and must instead apply for parole after serving half of his sentence.

Harper’s Law campaign

The sentences imposed on the three teenagers prompted widespread public anger and led to a campaign by PC Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, for tougher penalties for those who kill emergency workers. The campaign resulted in the introduction of Harper’s Law, which created a mandatory life sentence for offenders convicted of murdering emergency workers while committing another crime, subject to limited exceptional circumstances. Lissie Harper had married the police officer just four weeks before his death.

Prison overcrowding measures

The early release scheme forms part of the Government’s plans to ease pressure on overcrowded prisons. Under the policy, some prisoners convicted of serious offences may become eligible for release after serving half of their custodial sentence, rather than two-thirds, provided they have not committed serious disciplinary offences while in custody. The scheme is due to come into force in September, with thousands of prisoners expected to become eligible over the following months. Before becoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham indicated his administration was reviewing whether certain offenders, including rapists and child sex offenders, should be excluded from the policy.

Ministry of Justice statement

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“This was a horrific crime, and our deepest sympathies are with PC Andrew Harper’s family and friends.

“In 2024, the country was facing a prison crisis and a total breakdown of law and order, with judges ordered to stop jailing dangerous criminals.

“This government is committed to public safety: we are building prison places at the fastest rate since the Victorian era, and taking the difficult decisions needed to lock up the most dangerous offenders.”

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