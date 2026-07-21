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ROAD CLOSURE A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A30 north of Salisbury after a road traffic collision forced the closure of the road. Wiltshire Police confirmed the closure is in place at Firsdown, north of Salisbury, while emergency services respond to the incident.

Diversions in place

The closure affects the A30 between the A338 junction and the Porton Down junction. Diversions have been put in place, with drivers advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys. The nature of the collision has not yet been confirmed and police have not released details of any injuries.

Police warning

In a statement, Salisbury Police said:

“Please be aware of road closures currently in place on the A30 at Firsdown, north of Salisbury, following a road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place from the junction with the A338 and the Porton Down junction.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible while emergency services remain at the scene. Wiltshire Police are expected to provide further updates as the incident develops.

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Topics :Collision

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