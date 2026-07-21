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FERAL YOBS £500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

£500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

Police are appealing for witnesses after a newly refurbished £500,000 play park in Amesbury was vandalised just hours after it officially reopened to the public. Wiltshire Police say the damage occurred at the Bonnymead play park on the evening of Friday 10 July, the same day the facility was reopened by Amesbury Town Council and members of the local community following a major refurbishment.

Sensory equipment targeted

Officers say unknown offenders deliberately damaged several coloured perspex panels in the park’s sensory play area between 9.45pm and 10.45pm. The cost of repairing the damage is estimated to be around £750. The play park had recently undergone a £500,000 transformation designed to provide improved facilities for children and families in the area.

Police appeal

Amesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team is now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who has information that could help identify those responsible, to come forward. In a statement, Wiltshire Police said:

“We would like to make it clear that this type of behaviour and offending will not be tolerated.”

Extra patrols planned

Police have confirmed that officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols around the play park in an effort to deter any further incidents of anti-social behaviour or criminal damage. Anyone who witnessed the vandalism, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Amesbury Neighbourhood Team by emailing [email protected], quoting reference 54260083148.

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