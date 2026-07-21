Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boys Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two teenage boys who have been missing for several days and are believed to be travelling together. Jimmy, 14, and Eddie, 16, both from Banstead, were reported missing after they disappeared on Thursday 16 July. Officers believe the pair are together and may have travelled by train to either Sutton or Brighton.

Believed to have links across Surrey and Sussex

The missing teenagers have known links to Crawley, Epsom, Sutton, Redhill and Dorking, and police are urging people in those areas to remain vigilant. Jimmy is described as:

Around 5ft tall .

. Of slim build .

. With sandy blonde hair.

Eddie is described as:

Around 6ft tall .

. Of medium build .

. With brown hair .

. Believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

Public urged to help

Police are asking anyone who has seen either boy, or who has information about where they may be, to come forward as soon as possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference PR/45260085642. Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Jimmy and Eddie and are urging members of the public not to approach them, but to report any sightings immediately.