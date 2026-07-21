Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

A man who ran up an almost £90 food and drink bill at a Thanet pub before refusing to pay has been jailed just two days after the incident. Anthony Lamont, 45, admitted making off without payment after consuming food and alcohol at the Charles Dickens Pub in Broadstairs before claiming he had no way to settle the bill.

Nearly £90 bill left unpaid

The incident happened on Thursday 16 July, when Lamont ordered a meal and alcoholic drinks for himself, totalling £89.45. When staff asked him to pay, he claimed he had no means to do so but said he had texted his girlfriend asking her to come to the pub and cover the cost. His explanation raised suspicions with staff, who contacted Kent Police shortly before 5pm.

Arrested at the scene

Officers attended the pub and swiftly arrested Lamont, who was charged the following day with making off without payment. Lamont, of no fixed address, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 18 July, where he pleaded guilty. Magistrates immediately sentenced him to two weeks’ imprisonment.

Police praise swift action

Kent Police Inspector Matthew Vick praised the quick response from pub staff, officers and the courts. He said:

“Lamont’s actions were a brazen attempt to take advantage of a local business, but thanks to the swift response of pub staff, officers and the courts, he found himself behind bars just two days later.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to protecting communities from this type of crime, which can have a significant impact on local businesses.

“We work closely with retailers and hospitality venues so that offenders can be held accountable, and to send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated in Kent.”

Police say the case highlights their determination to work with local businesses to tackle offences that affect retailers and the hospitality industry across the county.