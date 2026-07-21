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EBOLA ALERT UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

A UK humanitarian worker has been medically evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following a potential exposure to Ebola, health officials have confirmed. The precautionary evacuation was carried out by the UK Government in partnership with the NHS, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and international health organisations.

Precautionary evacuation

The individual, who is a UK resident, had been working with a humanitarian organisation supporting the response to the latest Ebola outbreak in the DRC. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the evacuation was arranged as a highly precautionary measure following a potential healthcare-related exposure to the virus. The person is not displaying any symptoms and remains well. To minimise any potential risk, they were flown back to the UK on a dedicated charter flight used solely for the medical evacuation.

Isolated in London hospital

Following their arrival in the UK, the humanitarian worker has been admitted to a specialist London hospital, where they are being assessed and monitored in isolation by infectious disease experts. Health officials said they will remain in isolation throughout the virus’s incubation period, which can range from two to 21 days.

No confirmed Ebola cases in the UK

UKHSA stressed that there are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in the UK and that the risk to the public remains low. The agency said it would provide further updates if the situation changes. Richard Pebody, Director of Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said:

“The risk to the general public remains low. This individual has been transferred out of an abundance of caution, and we’re pleased they remain well.”

What is Ebola?

Ebola is a rare but serious viral disease that can cause severe illness and is spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. Healthcare workers responding to outbreaks are among those at greatest risk of exposure, which is why strict infection prevention measures are used in affected countries. The UK has specialist high-containment infectious disease facilities capable of safely treating and monitoring patients exposed to diseases such as Ebola. Health officials have reiterated that this evacuation is a precautionary measure and that there is currently no increased risk to the UK public.

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