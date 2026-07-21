Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

One of the largest cannabis farms ever discovered in Wiltshire has been uncovered inside a disused farm building, where officers seized more than 1,500 plants and uncovered evidence that people had been living on site. Wiltshire Police described the operation near Burbage as a “highly sophisticated” illegal cannabis factory, with an estimated street value of £500,000.

More than 1,500 plants seized

The cannabis farm was discovered by a member of the public on Friday 17 July inside a former poultry unit. Detectives found more than 1,500 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, ranging from seedlings to mature bushes. The recovered plants are being removed and will be destroyed at a specialist facility.

£1.5 million of electricity allegedly stolen

Police believe the operation had been running for a considerable time and estimate that around £1.5 million worth of electricity had been illegally diverted from the National Grid to power the cultivation site. The sprawling 60-metre by 12-metre agricultural building had been converted into a series of internal growing rooms equipped with hundreds of high-powered grow lamps and a fully functioning irrigation system. Engineers have since disconnected the dangerous illegal electricity supply.

People living inside the building

Detective Sergeant Joe Shanklin, who is leading the investigation, said officers also discovered evidence that several people had been living inside the converted barn. He said:

“The sophisticated set up included electricity illegally drawn directly from the national grid to power hundreds of grow lamps as well as a full irrigation system.

“We have also found signs of a number of people who had been living on site, with bedrooms and cooking facilities within the barn.

“The scale of this operation is significant and appears to have been in place for a substantial period of time.”

Specialist search operation

Since the discovery, specialist search officers have been working in difficult conditions to dismantle the extensive operation. Police said officers have been required to wear protective masks and equipment while working in high temperatures under temporary lighting as they carefully catalogue and remove the plants and specialist growing equipment.

No arrests yet

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery, but detectives say enquiries remain ongoing. Wiltshire Police is urging anyone who suspects a property is being used for illegal drug cultivation to report it. Information can be passed to police by calling 101, reporting online via the Wiltshire Police website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.