Teenager Jailed for Murder After Man Lured to Luton Address and Fatally Stabbed

A teenager has been jailed for 20 years after luring a 26-year-old man to an address in Luton where he was fatally stabbed during a violent attack. Adam Khan, 26, died after being stabbed during an altercation on Humberstone Road, Luton, in August 2025. On Monday 20 July, Emmanuel Avogo, now 17, was sentenced to 20 years’ detention after being convicted of murder. He was also handed a further nine-month sentence for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.

Fatal attack

The court heard that Mr Khan had been lured to an address before violence erupted. During the confrontation, he suffered fatal knife injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Khan died following the attack.

Second teenager sentenced

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was also sentenced for her role in the incident. She received a 24-month Detention and Training Order after being convicted of manslaughter. Both defendants were 16 years old at the time of the offence.

Reporting restrictions lifted

Following sentencing, reporting restrictions preventing the identification of Emmanuel Avogo were lifted by the court. However, the anonymity order protecting the teenage girl remains in place, meaning she cannot be named.

Family tragedy

The sentences bring to a close the criminal proceedings surrounding the death of Adam Khan, whose killing shocked the local community in Luton. Avogo will serve a minimum of 20 years before becoming eligible for parole, while the girl will serve her sentence in accordance with youth justice provisions.