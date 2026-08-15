Man Who Fled to Spain Jailed for Raping Girl Aged Six to Eight

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a girl under the age of 13 in West Sussex. David Niblett, 42, committed the offences between January 2014 and December 2015, when the victim was aged between six and eight.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigation. The offences were reported to Sussex Police after the victim confided in a family member, who then contacted police.

Niblett fled to Spain after becoming aware in 2015 that allegations had been reported to police. More than a decade later, he was arrested in Spain on 30 December 2025 following the circulation of an Interpol Red Notice.

He was subsequently extradited to the UK. The arrest and extradition involved joint working between Interpol, the National Crime Agency’s extradition team and Spanish authorities.

Niblett, of Uxbridge Road, Uxbridge, appeared at Portsmouth Court on 15 June 2026, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (14 August), he was sentenced to a total of 15 years’ imprisonment, followed by an additional year on licence.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. DC Jacob Parkin, from the Public Protection Team in West Sussex, said Niblett had committed “heinous crimes” that breached the trust of his victim.

He praised the victim for showing “tremendous bravery and courage” throughout the investigation.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously and encourage victims to report their experience to police,” he said.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim and ensure Niblett was held accountable for his actions.” The victim remains protected by legal anonymity.