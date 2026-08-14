Alpaca rescued from river in Berkshire after getting into difficulty

An alpaca has been rescued from a river in Berkshire after becoming stuck in the water and needing help from firefighters. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to an unnamed road near Upper Eddington in Hungerford shortly before 1.45pm on Thursday, August 13. A crew from Newbury Fire Station was sent to the scene alongside the specialist Animal Rescue Unit from Caversham Road Fire Station.

Specialist team called to rescue alpaca

When firefighters arrived, they found the alpaca stuck in the river. Crews carried out a specialist rescue operation and successfully brought the animal out of the water. The alpaca was then returned to its owner, who was advised to contact a vet. A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“At 1:43pm on Thursday, 13 August, we received reports of an animal in need of rescue on an unnamed road near Upper Eddington in Hungerford. “One Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Newbury Fire Station was sent to the scene, alongside the Animal Rescue Unit from Caversham Road Fire Station. “Upon arrival, crews found an alpaca stuck in a river. Crews safely rescued the alpaca from the water, before handing it over to the owner who was advised to contact a vet.”

Firefighters spent approximately one hour and 36 minutes at the scene dealing with the incident. The alpaca was safely reunited with its owner following the rescue.