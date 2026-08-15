Six dead after gunman goes on shooting rampage across three locations in Michiga

United States Six people, including the suspected gunman, have been found dead following a shooting rampage across three locations in Michigan, with another person critically injured. Police were alerted to the incident in Missaukee County, Northern Lower Michigan, at around 11.40am on Friday, August 14, after an injured child called 911 to report a shooting.

Michigan State Police officers responding to a property in Lake Township discovered three people dead and another person critically injured. The surviving casualty was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Chad Hickman, 39, who had left the scene before officers arrived, triggering a major manhunt. Officers, supported by aerial resources and police dogs, searched the surrounding area.

During the operation, investigators discovered a fourth victim at another property in Missaukee County. Police later located Hickman’s vehicle in a wooded area near Caldwell Township.

A search of the woods resulted in officers finding two further bodies – Hickman and another victim. Police have not yet publicly confirmed how Hickman died.

The deaths mean five victims were killed during the incident, while the suspected gunman was also found dead. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims while officers work to inform their families.

Michigan State Police urged members of the public to stay away from all three crime scenes while forensic examinations and arrested-after-asylum-seeker-addresses-circulated-ahead-of-three-nights-of-violence-in-thetford/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigations continue. Lt Ashley Miller said:

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.” Investigators have not announced a motive for the killings. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said her thoughts were with the victims, their families and the wider Missaukee community. Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shootings remain ongoing.