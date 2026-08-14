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MURDER CHARGE Two men charged with attempted murder of Sara Sharif’s killer father in Belmarsh Prison

Two men charged with attempted murder of Sara Sharif’s killer father in Belmarsh Prison

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of Urfan Sharif, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif. The Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges on Friday, August 14, following an incident inside HMP Belmarsh in southeast London. Steven Sansom and Adam Watson have both been charged with attempted murder. The incident is reported to have involved Sharif, who was jailed for life following the murder of his daughter Sara.

Sharif serving life sentence for daughter’s murder

Sharif was convicted alongside Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, following a trial at the Old Bailey. Sara was found dead at her family home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023 after suffering extensive injuries. Sharif was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder. The latest charges relate to an alleged incident while he was being held at Belmarsh. Further details surrounding the alleged attack have not yet been released. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

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Topics :Crime

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