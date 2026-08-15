New Forest wildfire fully surrounded as crews warn public to stay away from fire ground

Firefighters tackling the major New Forest wildfire have now fully surrounded the blaze, but emergency crews are expected to remain at the scene for several more days. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Saturday, August 15, that firefighters had surrounded the fire and were continuing work to extinguish hotspots and damp down the affected land.

Despite the progress, the area remains an active fire ground, and members of the public are being warned not to enter. The fire service said it had received reports of pedestrians and cyclists entering areas where firefighters are still operating, despite potentially dangerous hotspots remaining.

The affected area stretches from the A31 southwards, taking in Backley Enclosure, Soarley Beeches and Stirking Edge Wood, and across towards Bratley Wood and Sandy Ridge. Hotspots may not be obvious from a distance and could pose a danger to anyone entering the area.

Firefighters have also warned that members of the public entering the operational zone risk interfering with the emergency response or damaging vital equipment being used to tackle the fire. Any disruption could further delay an operation which has already continued for several days.

Hampshire County Council is also urging people travelling through the New Forest this weekend to take extra care while emergency crews remain deployed. The A31 is expected to remain closed at the affected location until at least Thursday, August 20, with motorists being urged to continue using the official diversion.

Drivers should allow additional time for their journeys and follow designated diversion signs rather than using sat-nav shortcuts which could take them onto unsuitable local roads or towards emergency service access routes. People are also being asked not to stop to watch the fire or firefighting operation and to keep roads and access points clear for emergency vehicles.

Anyone travelling through an area affected by smoke should keep their vehicle windows closed.

Emergency services have thanked residents, businesses and visitors for their continued patience and cooperation as crews work to make the affected area safe. While the fire being fully surrounded marks significant progress, firefighters have stressed that the incident is not over and the public should continue to stay away from the fire ground.