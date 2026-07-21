Andrew and Tristan Tate Face Dozens of New UK Charges as Extradition Battle Begins

Andrew Tate has been accused of raping women, choking alleged victims unconscious and possessing indecent images of children as he and his brother Tristan fight extradition to the UK from the United States. The brothers appeared before a court in Miami, Florida, after being arrested over the weekend on a UK extradition request. Prosecutors have now brought a total of 38 new charges against the pair, with Andrew Tate, 39, facing 32 additional counts and Tristan Tate, 38, facing a further six.

Court appearance in Miami

The brothers appeared in custody at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr Courthouse, wearing jail uniforms and restraints. During the brief hearing, both men confirmed they understood their legal rights. They remain in custody pending a further extradition hearing scheduled for 27 July.

Serious allegations

According to court documents, Andrew Tate faces allegations including:

Seven counts of rape.

Multiple allegations involving extreme pornography.

Alleged possession of indecent images of children.

Prosecutors allege that, on more than one occasion, women were choked until they lost consciousness before being raped. One allegation claims a woman was assaulted at her home in Bedford in 2015 after being choked unconscious. Another alleges a woman in Manchester feared she would be killed after being repeatedly strangled. Tristan Tate faces allegations including rape and human trafficking offences relating to a woman who alleges she was assaulted during a relationship between 2012 and 2013. The prosecution claims she was repeatedly strangled until she lost consciousness and subjected to physical violence.

Extradition proceedings underway

US authorities are now considering the UK’s request to extradite both men to face trial. The court will decide whether the legal requirements for extradition have been met before any transfer can take place. Outside court, defence lawyer Joseph McBride said the brothers would vigorously contest the proceedings. He told reporters:

“Today was about enforcing Andrew and Tristan Tate’s rights and objecting to the extradition process.

“We are of course objecting to extradition because Andrew and Tristan are innocent.”

Previous allegations

The new indictment significantly expands the case already facing the brothers. Combined with previous charges, Andrew and Tristan Tate are now accused of offences relating to seven alleged victims. The brothers, who were born in the United States before moving to Luton as children and later settling in Romania, have consistently denied all allegations made against them. They have previously faced separate criminal investigations in Romania. Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate deny all allegations against them. The extradition proceedings and any future criminal prosecutions remain ongoing, and both men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.