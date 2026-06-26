Mike Tapp Apologises Over Taliban Comparison in Home Office Row

Immigration Minister Mike Tapp has issued a public apology after comparing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s pressure to his experience fighting the Taliban. The controversial tweet was posted and quickly deleted on X, drawing widespread attention amid a bitter ministerial dispute. The incident erupted following a clash over immigration policy and unauthorised media comments by Tapp.
Tweet Sparks Backlash
Tapp, MP for Dover and Deal and a former soldier, tweeted: “I’ve seen off the Taliban and taken out terrorists. Country first, always,” apparently referring to what he described as “attempted intimidation” from Mahmood. Although deleted almost immediately, the message circulated extensively online, igniting criticism and calls for an apology.
Public Apology Issued
Later, Tapp posted an apology on X, calling the tweet “poorly judged” and warning it “could be misinterpreted.” He expressed respect for the Home Secretary, aiming to defuse tensions that had quickly escalated within the Home Office in recent weeks.
Ministerial Dispute Over Immigration
The row began after Tapp authored an unauthorised opinion piece in The Times, arguing migrant care workers should receive exemptions from Mahmood’s immigration reforms. This move breached the rules of collective ministerial responsibility, with Mahmood reportedly urging the Prime Minister to sack him.
Tapp Defiant Amid Career Threat
Despite calls for his dismissal, Tapp has pushed back publicly, refusing to be “intimidated” and claiming he has evidence proving the article contained his own views, not leaked government policy. The Taliban comparison apology compounds the pressure he faces, with his ministerial future uncertain.