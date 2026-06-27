Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

A murder investigation is ongoing following the fatal stabbing of Wayne Solomon, 57, in Doncaster on Monday night. Emergency services were called to Galsworthy Close, Balby, at 10.54pm on 24 June where Wayne was found with a stab wound to the neck. Despite being rushed to hospital, he later died.

Suspects Arrested And Released

A 46-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, and robbery but has been bailed pending further enquiries. The following day, a 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also released on bail.

Further Arrests In Custody

On Wednesday, officers detained two men, aged 52 and 24, both suspected of murder. Additionally, a 45-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody as the inquiry intensifies.

Police Appeal For Information

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Ben Wood said the investigation is “continuing at pace”. He urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasising the family’s devastating loss. Information can be shared quoting incident 1277 of 24 June, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Family Tribute