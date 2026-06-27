Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Hampshire Police have confirmed the discovery of a body during their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Testwood Lakes, Southampton.
Intensive Search Operation
Officers, including specialist units from the marine team, launched an extensive search effort after the teenager was last seen in the water on Wednesday. The alarm triggered a significant emergency response at the lakes.
Tragic Confirmation
Police confirmed that the body has now been located and formal identification has taken place. The teenager’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers trained to assist with such incidents.
Next Steps Search
Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner as the investigation moves forward following the recovery.