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MURDER TRIAL Three Men Deny Murder of Film Student Fin Sullivan in Primrose Hill Stabbing

Three Men Deny Murder of Film Student Fin Sullivan in Primrose Hill Stabbing

Three men have pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of 21-year-old film student Fin Sullivan, who was attacked and fatally stabbed at Primrose Hill, London, on the evening of Tuesday 7 April. Charged with murder, manslaughter, and violent disorder, Ernest Boateng, Alexis Bidace, and Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey, where they confirmed their identities and entered not guilty pleas.

Brutal Attack At Primrose Hill

Mr Sullivan had been at the Primrose Hill viewpoint with friends when he was allegedly surrounded by a group of attackers. Witnesses say Boateng kicked Sullivan to the ground, after which Bidace and Ogunyankinnu reportedly punched and kicked him. An unidentified man stabbed Sullivan in the thigh, inflicting injuries described as unsurvivable.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The three men, all from Enfield, north London, were remanded in custody following their plea hearing before Judge Mark Dennis KC. A further case management hearing is scheduled for 25 September, ahead of the trial set to begin on 5 April 2027.

Remembering Fin Sullivan

Known to friends as Fin, Sullivan was a student at the London Screen Academy with aspirations to become a cinematographer, inspired by his grandfather Michael Seresin, a celebrated director of photography on films such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Sullivan’s father, Christopher, revealed his son had gone to Primrose Hill to test a new camera gifted for his 21st birthday.

“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine. He’s my only son… he can never be replaced,” said Christopher Sullivan.

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Topics :Crime

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