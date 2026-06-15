Man Arrested in Balsall Heath for Criminal Damage and Offensive Weapon

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, on Friday morning. West Midlands Police responded to reports of a man damaging multiple vehicles on Moseley Road at around 10am.

Swift Police Response

Officers attended the scene promptly after receiving the calls. The suspect was detained at the location without incident.

Weapon Recovered

Police seized a crowbar believed to have been used in the attacks, leading to an additional charge for possession of an offensive weapon.

Community Concern