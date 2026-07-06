Sidcup Burglar Cyrus Caesar Jailed After Break-In Leaving Kids Afraid

Cyrus Caesar, 25, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Tuesday (June 30) for a 2021 burglary in Sidcup that left the victims and their grandchildren feeling unsafe in their own home. The break-in occurred at a property on Longmead Drive when the family were out between 11am and 4pm. The burglars forced off the conservatory door, ransacked the house, and stole approximately £2,000 worth of jewellery, including sentimental items, from the master bedroom.

Victims Fear For Safety

The family described the emotional impact of the daylight burglary. Their eight- and ten-year-old grandsons were present when they returned and saw the door damage, causing them visible distress and fear that the intruder might still be inside.

“Our grandchildren don’t seem as relaxed in our home as they used to be,” said one of the victims. They ask questions about the burglars and whether they’ll come back. We try to reassure them, but it’s upsetting that they might not want to stay with us anymore.”

The victims also revealed increased anxiety about leaving the house, with extra caution taken on their return to check for any intruders.

Police Evidence And Delay

Caesar was identified by fingerprints and charged in April 2024—three years after the burglary. Woolwich Crown Court was told the delay was allegedly due to Caesar being abroad. However, his defence lawyer stated he did not have a passport and was residing locally during that time.

Previous Attempted Burglary

Caesar was also linked to an attempted burglary in August 2023 at Quentin Place, Blackheath. The homeowner awoke to the sound of windows smashing but the intruder fled after cutting his hand on broken glass.

Motivation And Sentence

Defence counsel Daniel Murray said the offences were impulsive, driven by financial hardship and a tendency to prioritise personal needs during family financial pressures. Judge Daniel Dyal sentenced Caesar to 14 months imprisonment, with eligibility for release on licence after serving half the term.