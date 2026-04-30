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SEX OFFENDER Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

Michael Merron, 80, from Tunbridge Wells, has been jailed for 24 years after being convicted of multiple child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault of children under 13. The offences, spanning 2002 to 2014 and involving three victims, were prosecuted at Maidstone Crown Court. Following police investigation, a fourth victim came forward with allegations dating back to the mid-1980s, which the jury also confirmed.

Long-running Abuse Revealed

The crimes cover a period of nearly three decades, with initial offences dating back to 1985-86. Merron exploited times he was alone with children, controlling and abusing them during that time.

Lengthy Sentence Imposed

Sentenced on 30 April 2026, Merron must serve 23 years in custody plus one year on licence. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

“Merron was a predatory opportunist who carried out his offending when he was alone with each victim, ensuring they felt isolated and he felt in control,” said Detective Constable Alice Comben. “I want to commend the bravery of each victim. Their courage to disclose his offending has ensured his criminality has been exposed.”

Ongoing Police Appeal

Detective Comben encourages anyone affected by sexual abuse or who suspects wrongdoing to report it, promising thorough and diligent investigations by specialist officers.

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