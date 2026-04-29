Rejected Asylum Seeker Sent To Psychiatric Care After Teen Girl Pushed In Germany

A rejected Iraqi asylum seeker who pushed a 16-year-old Ukrainian girl in front of a freight train in Lower Saxony, Germany, has been ordered to indefinite psychiatric care instead of facing a murder trial. Muhammed A, 31, was ruled not criminally responsible due to paranoid schizophrenia by a German court following last Wednesday’s verdict.

Fatal Push Confirmed by DNA

The court accepted that Muhammed A had deliberately pushed Liana K while she was on the phone to her grandfather at the train platform in August last year. DNA evidence found on the victim’s shoulder linked him to the attack, despite no witnesses or video footage of the moment.

No Remorse Shown In Court

Throughout the proceedings, Muhammed remained silent on the accusations and made complaints only about alleged mistreatment by emergency staff. Liana’s mother, observing the trial, said he showed no remorse for his actions.

Victim’s Family Fears Justice Denied

Liana’s mother expressed deep concerns that the verdict allows killers to avoid justice by citing mental illness. She warned that after psychiatric treatment, offenders like Muhammed might reoffend, knowing they can claim mental health issues again.

Controversial Asylum And Deportation Background

Muhammed arrived in Germany in 2022 and had his asylum claim rejected the same year. Although under a deportation order since March 2025, he remained at the Friedland asylum centre, evading removal. Weeks before the killing, a transfer to Lithuania was refused, and he was released back into Lower Saxony.

Ignored Medical Advice Before Attack

The day before the attack, Muhammed voluntarily admitted himself to the Asklepios Clinic in Göttingen but left against medical advice hours later. Prosecutors argue he remains a danger to the public.