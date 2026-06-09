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PROTEST FIRE Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

A bus was set on fire in Belfast as hundreds protested after a Sudanese asylum seeker was charged with attempted murder following a knife attack. The attack took place on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast on Monday night, where the victim sustained serious injuries to his face, neck and back. Bystanders helped subdue the attacker. The suspect entered Northern Ireland by crossing the Irish border, raising fresh security concerns.

Violent Protest Erupts

The demonstration quickly escalated into disorder with the torching of a bus, highlighting growing tensions in the community. Authorities had warned of potential unrest after the attack, urging residents to remain calm and avoid violence.

Serious Attack Details

The victim remains in a critical condition after the knife assault, which sparked the chain of events leading to mass protests. The Sudanese man faces charges of attempted murder connected to the incident.

Border Security Questions

The suspect’s movement across the Irish border has intensified debate on the region’s open land border and its implications for security in Northern Ireland and the wider UK.

Calls For Calm

Police and figures including Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn have appealed for peaceful protests, stressing the right to demonstrate must not include violence or disorder.

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Topics :Crime

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