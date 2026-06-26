Two people have died following a devastating high-speed crash on the A13 in east London after a high-powered Volkswagen Golf burst into flames, with a passing family reportedly risking their own lives to pull occupants from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The fatal collision happened on the A13 Newham Way on Thursday evening, prompting a major emergency response and an overnight road closure while specialist collision investigators carried out an extensive forensic examination of the scene.

Transport for London confirmed that the A13 Newham Way has been closed in both directions between the A112 Prince Regent Lane in Canning Town and the A117 High Street South at the Beckton Flyover. The closure, which began at approximately 8.40pm on Thursday, 25 June, remains in place while accident investigation work continues.

It is understood the Volkswagen Golf was travelling at high speed and may have been significantly exceeding the speed limit moments before the collision. However, the exact circumstances leading up to the crash have not been confirmed and remain under investigation.

Witnesses described hearing a tremendous impact before the vehicle erupted into flames, sending a huge fireball and thick black smoke into the sky.

A passing family are understood to have been among the first people at the scene. Before the arrival of emergency services, they reportedly ran towards the burning vehicle and managed to pull injured occupants from the wreckage in a desperate attempt to save their lives.

Despite their courageous actions, two people sadly died following the collision.

Many witnesses described the survival of anyone involved as “nothing short of a miracle”, with several saying they could not understand how anyone managed to escape the inferno after seeing the intensity of the fire.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command remained at the scene throughout the night alongside specialist collision investigators, who carried out a detailed forensic examination of the wreckage and surrounding area.

Investigators are expected to examine several factors, including the speed of the vehicle and the events immediately before the collision.

The closure caused significant disruption for motorists, with diversions remaining in place while forensic teams continued their work.

UKNIP has approached the Metropolitan Police for an official statement regarding the collision and the identities of those involved.

The London Ambulance Service has also been approached for details of its response.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage showing the Volkswagen Golf prior to the crash is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as further information is released by the emergency services.