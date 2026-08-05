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COMMUNITY ORDER Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

A registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children has been found posting in a Facebook dating group with more than 127,000 members. Robert Hamilton, 57, of Coronation Road, Wroughton, was sentenced in May 2026 after admitting possessing 2,691 indecent images of children. Despite the seriousness of the offences, Hamilton avoided an immediate prison sentence and was instead handed a community order with an unpaid work requirement. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Facebook dating post discovered

Over the weekend, a Wiltshire resident spotted Hamilton had posted a selfie in the public Facebook group “Friends Dating and Banter”, which has more than 127,000 members. The post included a photograph of Hamilton alongside the caption:

“Hi im Rob 57 from swindon.”

The post received several friendly responses before being removed on Wednesday. The owner of the Facebook group confirmed action was taken as soon as they became aware of Hamilton’s identity. They said:

“As soon as he was brought to our attention he was removed.”

Restrictions remain in place

Although the conditions of Hamilton’s Sexual Harm Prevention Order do not prohibit him from using social media, they do place strict restrictions on his activities. The order prohibits him from:

  • Using aliases online.
  • Using new digital devices unless approved by police.
  • Being unsupervised with children under the age of 16.

Any breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order is a criminal offence and can result in further prosecution. Hamilton remains subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register while serving the terms of the court order.

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