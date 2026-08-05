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BATTERY WARNING E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

Firefighters are urging e-scooter and e-bike owners to follow vital battery safety advice after an e-scooter caught fire at a property in Witham. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident on Wednesday, where the owner heard a popping sound coming from the e-scooter before it burst into flames. Fortunately, the owner was able to move the e-scooter outside before it became fully involved in fire, preventing the blaze from spreading inside the property.

Fire service issues safety warning

Following the incident, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service warned that lithium-ion battery fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes can be extremely dangerous. A spokesperson said:

“Crews attended an e-scooter fire in Witham today. Luckily the owner heard a popping sound and was able to get the e-scooter outside before it was fully alight.

“E-scooter and e-bike fires are explosive, intense and toxic.”

Safety advice for owners

The fire service is reminding owners to reduce the risk of battery fires by following simple safety measures:

  • Do not keep or charge an e-scooter or e-bike inside your home if possible.
  • Never leave batteries unattended while charging.
  • Only use a charger approved by the manufacturer.
  • Replace the battery and charger immediately if you notice any signs of wear, damage or overheating.

Firefighters say lithium-ion battery fires can develop rapidly, producing intense heat, toxic smoke and, in some cases, explosions. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging anyone who owns an e-scooter or e-bike to ensure their batteries and chargers are in good condition and to follow the manufacturer’s safety guidance at all times.

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