Off-duty police officer hailed a hero after saving runner’s life at Westbury parkrun

An off-duty Wiltshire Police officer has been praised after helping save the life of a 74-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest during a parkrun near Westbury. David Painter, from Dilton Marsh, collapsed shortly after the start of the Westbury parkrun at Thoulstone Park on 13 June, with fellow runners initially placing him in the recovery position. However, PC Vicky Howick, who was taking part in the event behind him, immediately recognised that David was displaying agonal breathing, a key sign of cardiac arrest. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the off-duty officer called for the event’s defibrillator and began CPR alongside another runner, continuing life-saving chest compressions until paramedics and the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance arrived.

Officer supported wife during ordeal

At the same time, PC Nick Slade was sent to David’s home to inform his wife, Jackie, of what had happened. He then drove her to Bristol Royal Infirmary, remaining by her side throughout the journey and staying with her until other family members arrived. In recognition of their actions, both officers have received commendations from Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith.

“I was incredibly lucky”

David, who spent around a month in hospital and underwent heart surgery, recently reunited with the two officers at Thoulstone Park to thank them personally. He said:

“I was desperate to meet the people who helped save my life.

“When my heart stopped during the parkrun on 13 June, I was incredibly lucky that Vicky was running behind me. She was able to start CPR straight away and use the parkrun defibrillator, which ultimately helped save my life.

“I feel like a very lucky man. This is the first time I’ve met Vicky in person, the person who saved my life, and it’s quite emotional. I’m so grateful to her.”

Following the incident, David had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted and has been advised not to drive or run for six months. Instead, he plans to volunteer at future parkrun events while he recovers.

Emotional reunion

During the emergency, David’s treasured 2016 Bath Half Marathon T-shirt had to be cut off while medics treated him. Wanting to replace it, PC Howick tracked down a replacement running top and surprised him with a London Marathon T-shirt. Speaking after the reunion, she said:

“I’ve been a police officer for 20 years and every year we refresh our first aid training, including how to use a defibrillator and perform CPR.

“It becomes second nature and, when something like this happens, you draw on that training and do the best you can.

“Meeting David has been really emotional. It’s fantastic to see him doing so well.”

She added that meeting people after traumatic incidents can help both officers and victims process what has happened.

“My legs went from under me”

David’s wife, Jackie, said seeing police officers arrive at her home filled her with dread.

“When I saw two officers arrive at my door, my legs went from under me,” she said.

She praised PC Slade, describing him as “amazing” for driving her to hospital, helping her connect to the hospital’s Wi-Fi, introducing her to medical staff and ensuring she was not left alone before family members arrived.

Parkrun community inspired

The incident has also prompted the local parkrun community to organise a dedicated first aid course for around 50 runners, helping participants learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator so they can respond if someone suffers a medical emergency in the future. Wiltshire Police said the actions of the two officers highlighted the importance of first aid training and the difference it can make when every second counts.