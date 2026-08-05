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CRIME MOB Mansfield storage units allegedly used as hub for drugs and firearms operation as organised crime group awaits sentencing

Mansfield storage units allegedly used as hub for drugs and firearms operation as organised crime group awaits sentencing

An organised crime group accused of using storage containers on a Mansfield industrial estate as a base for a large-scale drugs and firearms operation is awaiting sentencing after a major Nottinghamshire Police investigation. Detectives say the group used multiple storage units to hide firearms, store large quantities of drugs and distribute them to street dealers across Nottinghamshire and beyond. The investigation, which began in August 2025, uncovered what police described as a sophisticated operation supplying Class A and Class B drugs throughout the Mansfield area, as well as to locations in Hertfordshire and Wales.

Months of surveillance

Officers monitored activity at the industrial estate for several months, observing members of the group making repeated visits to different storage containers. Police said suspects were seen collecting and delivering packages, boxes and large amounts of cash, with different containers allegedly being used depending on each individual’s role within the operation. Among those identified was Leah Hopkinson, who police said visited the site up to four times a day over a three-month period. Investigators allege Hopkinson, who worked as a community care co-ordinator, supplied as many as 600 wraps of Class A and Class B drugs each day to street dealers. Police said she was seen handing items to Anthony Lumley and Brennan Hayes, before later working alongside Lee Shipman following the arrests of Lumley and Hayes.

Firearms and drugs recovered

Police identified Jamie Smith as one of the key figures in the alleged criminal network, alongside Justin Gibson and Kieran Rimmer, who officers say were involved in moving items between storage containers. Detectives said Smith was also seen transporting substantial quantities of cash. In November 2025, officers witnessed Smith allegedly moving firearms between two storage units shortly before warrants were executed at five separate containers. During the searches, officers recovered:

  • Five firearms
  • Ammunition
  • Knives, including a machete
  • A drug press
  • Digital weighing scales
  • Mixing agents
  • Drug packaging equipment
  • Large quantities of Class A and Class B drugs
  • Cash

Police estimate the drugs seized had a street value of approximately £746,000. A total of £48,038 in cash was also recovered from the storage units and associated addresses.

Additional arrests

Searches were also carried out at properties linked to those under investigation. At the Mansfield home of Jamie Smith and his partner Shannon Lee Shaw, officers recovered evidence including a mobile phone allegedly linked to a county drugs line. Another mobile phone, wrapped in clingfilm and hidden behind a fence, was also recovered, with investigators saying messages stored on the device helped expose the alleged drugs network. Meanwhile, Justin Gibson was arrested in Ware, Hertfordshire, where officers recovered more than £15,000 from his vehicle following what police described as an exchange with another man. Jack Smith was also arrested after police said cocaine, MDMA and cannabis were discovered inside his storage container. Police arrested Anthony Lumley and Brennan Hayes after they allegedly fled from officers leaving the storage yard. Hayes was detained with what officers say were crack cocaine, heroin and the group’s drugs line phone. The investigation continued throughout the day, with police alleging that calls from drug users were diverted to Lee Shipman, who was later stopped travelling towards the storage units with more than £500 in cash.

Sentencing to follow

The defendants have now appeared before the courts and are awaiting sentencing. Nottinghamshire Police said the investigation dismantled a significant organised crime network and removed firearms, drugs and criminal cash from the streets, preventing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs from reaching communities.

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