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LIVESTREAM Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton hospitalised after reported self-harm during livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton hospitalised after reported self-harm during livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been taken to hospital after emergency services responded to reports of self-harm during a social media livestream from his home in Miami. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed officers were called after receiving multiple reports about an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm online. Authorities have not released further details about Hilton’s condition.

Representatives issue statement

Hilton’s representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, said in a statement:

“We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.

“Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

Previous health issues

The incident comes months after Hilton publicly discussed a number of serious health problems, including sepsis and deep vein thrombosis. No official information has been released linking those previous medical issues to the current incident.

Questions over livestream moderation

The reported livestream has prompted discussion on social media about how platforms respond to broadcasts involving apparent self-harm, with some users questioning how quickly such content is detected and removed. TikTok has not yet publicly commented on the incident. Authorities have not released any further information, and Hilton’s family has asked for privacy while he receives care.   If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, support is available. In the UK and Ireland, the Samaritans can be contacted free of charge on 116 123, or by visiting samaritans.org. If someone is in immediate danger, call 999 (or your local emergency services) straight away.

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