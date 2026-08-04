Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

A major multi-agency search operation is under way after a 13-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming off the East Yorkshire coast.

Emergency services were called to South Promenade, Hornsea, at around 6pm on Tuesday (4 August) following reports that the teenager had entered the sea and failed to return safely. HM Coastguard, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service all responded, with specialist search teams continuing efforts to locate the missing boy. Police have deployed Specialist Police Search Advisers (POLSA), the force’s Marine Unit and drone pilots as part of the extensive search operation. Chief Superintendent Phil Booker, of Humberside Police, said: “After receiving the report, officers were immediately deployed alongside other emergency services and upon attending, it was discovered that a 13-year-old boy had reportedly got into difficulty whilst swimming in the water. “Our priority now is to find the boy, and members of the public can expect to see specialist Police Search Advisors (POLSA), along with our Marine Unit and drone pilots, who have also been deployed to conduct an extensive search and rescue operation to locate him. “We would urge people to please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely, and refrain from speculating on the circumstances of the incident. “Our enquiries continue to ascertain the full circumstances around the report, and we would ask anyone with any information that may assist us, to please speak to the officers in Hornsea, or contact us via our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 415 of 4 August.” The search remains ongoing, with emergency service resources continuing to search the area by land, sea and air.

Anyone with information that could assist the search is urged to speak to officers at the scene or contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 415 of 4 August. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

ATTEMPTED KIDNAP Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

UK News

FEARED DROWNED Fears for Missing Teen After Major Search at London Docks

UK News
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BOTTLE ATTACK Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

OPERATION FORTRESS France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

SERIOUSLY INJURED Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Cairngorms Wildfire Cordons to Be Reduced as Refuel Event Given Controlled Access

CONTROLLED ACCESS Cairngorms Wildfire Cordons to Be Reduced as Refuel Event Given Controlled Access

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for 20 Years After Unprovoked Attempted Murder

VICTIM STABBED Huddersfield Man Jailed for 20 Years After Unprovoked Attempted Murder

UK News
Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

FIND THEO Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

UK News
Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

FAKE RUNAWAY Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

UK News
Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

ARSON PROBE Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

RAPE PROBE Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

BRING HARRY HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

SAD NEWS Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

UK News
Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

BOY DROWNED Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL PROBE LAUNCHED Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

HEARTBREAKING National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

UK News
National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

UK News
CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

SECURITY ATTACKED CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

UK News
CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

UK News
Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

CHILD PREDATOR Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

UK News
Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

UK News
Watch Live