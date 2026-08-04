Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

A major multi-agency search operation is under way after a 13-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming off the East Yorkshire coast.

Emergency services were called to South Promenade, Hornsea, at around 6pm on Tuesday (4 August) following reports that the teenager had entered the sea and failed to return safely. HM Coastguard, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service all responded, with specialist search teams continuing efforts to locate the missing boy. Police have deployed Specialist Police Search Advisers (POLSA), the force’s Marine Unit and drone pilots as part of the extensive search operation. Chief Superintendent Phil Booker, of Humberside Police, said: “After receiving the report, officers were immediately deployed alongside other emergency services and upon attending, it was discovered that a 13-year-old boy had reportedly got into difficulty whilst swimming in the water. “Our priority now is to find the boy, and members of the public can expect to see specialist Police Search Advisors (POLSA), along with our Marine Unit and drone pilots, who have also been deployed to conduct an extensive search and rescue operation to locate him. “We would urge people to please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely, and refrain from speculating on the circumstances of the incident. “Our enquiries continue to ascertain the full circumstances around the report, and we would ask anyone with any information that may assist us, to please speak to the officers in Hornsea, or contact us via our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 415 of 4 August.” The search remains ongoing, with emergency service resources continuing to search the area by land, sea and air.

Anyone with information that could assist the search is urged to speak to officers at the scene or contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 415 of 4 August. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.