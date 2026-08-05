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FLASHER PROBE Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following a reported indecent exposure incident in Totnes. Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man allegedly exposed himself in front of members of the public in the Vire Island area. The incident is reported to have happened at around 11.30am on Friday 27 June.

CCTV image released

Officers say a number of enquiries have been carried out since the incident was first reported, and investigators have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Police are urging anyone who recognises the individual pictured to come forward.

Appeal for information

A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are appealing for the help of the public to identify this man in relation to an indecent exposure report in Totnes.

“At around 11.30am on 27 June a man exposed himself in the Vire Island area in front of members of the public.

“Various enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported and we are now in a position to release an image to the public.

“It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist with enquiries.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference 50260165799.

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