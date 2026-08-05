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NEW TRIAL Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

A murder trial relating to the death of Joanna Derkacz is set to begin before the end of the year after a judge confirmed proceedings will return to Portsmouth Crown Court. The case had been delayed after the previous jury was discharged, meaning a new trial will now be heard before a fresh jury. Although an exact trial date has not yet been announced publicly, the court has confirmed the case is expected to get underway before the end of 2026.

Previous jury discharged

The retrial follows the discharge of an earlier jury, requiring the case to be listed again before Portsmouth Crown Court. The reasons for the jury’s discharge have not been detailed in the information released by the court.

Murder charge

The forthcoming trial relates to the death of Joanna Derkacz. The defendant will face a charge of murder when the case returns to court. As criminal proceedings remain active, reporting restrictions apply and no further details relating to the evidence or allegations can be published at this stage.

Trial expected later this year

The confirmation that the case will proceed before the end of 2026 brings clarity following months of uncertainty after the original trial was unable to continue. A further case management hearing is expected ahead of the start of the retrial, with a jury due to be sworn when proceedings begin at Portsmouth Crown Court.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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