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OUTSTANDING CHARGES Double Killer Jailed for Life After Fatal Stabbing of Father-of-Four in North Dublin

Double Killer Jailed for Life After Fatal Stabbing of Father-of-Four in North Dublin

A man who previously killed his own sister has been jailed for life after a jury rejected his claim of self-defence and convicted him of murdering a father-of-four in north Dublin. Derek Boyd, 31, of Finglas, was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court for the murder of Mark Carroll, who was fatally stabbed inside his home last summer. The life sentence comes after jurors deliberated for more than nine hours before unanimously finding Boyd guilty of murder.

Jury Rejects Self-Defence Claim

During the trial, Boyd claimed he acted in self-defence during an altercation with Mr Carroll. However, prosecutors described the incident as a “determined, murderous assault” following a night of drinking and escalating tensions between the two men. The court heard Mr Carroll suffered three stab wounds, including a 10.5cm wound to the chest, which proved fatal. He died at the scene, leaving behind four children.

Fled the Country After Killing

Following the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing, Boyd fled the scene before travelling to Belfast, where he boarded a ferry to Scotland. He remained outside the Republic of Ireland for around a year before being arrested and returned to face trial.

Judge Condemns ‘Senseless’ Killing

Passing sentence, Judge Melanie Greally described the attack as:

“A senseless act of anger and aggression.”

She said the murder had devastated Mr Carroll’s family and deprived four children of their father.

Father’s Emotional Statement

In a victim impact statement read before the court, Mr Carroll’s father described Boyd as a “monster” and spoke of the devastating impact the killing had had on the family. He said they had endured a “painful and soul-wrenching trial” while seeking justice for Mark.

Previous Killing to Be Revisited

The court heard Boyd had previously been convicted of the manslaughter of his sister, Sandra Boyd, who died after being shot in 2022. At the time, Boyd claimed the shooting had been accidental before fleeing the scene. He later told Gardaí he was ashamed of what had happened and was assessed as presenting a low risk of homicidal reoffending. Following his latest conviction, the suspended portion of his earlier manslaughter sentence will now be referred back to the Circuit Court for review.

Outstanding Charges

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on two additional charges. These relate to an alleged assault on Megan Rock, Mr Carroll’s partner, and a charge against Boyd’s partner, Chantelle Harcourt, who is accused of impeding the Garda investigation. Those matters remain unresolved. Boyd will begin serving his mandatory life sentence immediately.

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