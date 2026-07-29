More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

More than five tonnes of rubbish have been cleared from a Prestwich neighbourhood after residents joined council workers, police and firefighters in a major day of action aimed at tackling long-standing environmental and anti-social behaviour issues. The multi-agency operation took place at Baguley Crescent on Friday 24 July, bringing together Bury Council, Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), ward councillors, residents and community volunteers.

More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Removed

The clean-up resulted in the removal of:

2.9 tonnes of fly-tipped waste

2.2 tonnes of rubbish from bins

In total, more than five tonnes of waste were cleared from the area in a single day. The operation was designed not only to improve the appearance of the neighbourhood immediately but also to reinforce a long-term commitment to tackling the area’s ongoing challenges.

Long-Term Problems

Baguley Crescent has faced years of issues including:

Fly-tipping

Anti-social behaviour

Criminal activity

Poor environmental conditions

Derelict and neglected privately-owned properties

Bury Council said many of the most difficult problems involve privately owned land and buildings, limiting the powers available to public agencies.

Council Pledges Continued Action

Councillor Jodie Hook, Deputy Cabinet Member for Environment, Climate Change and Operations, said the clean-up was only one part of a wider programme of work. She said:

“We understand why residents are frustrated and share their determination to see lasting improvements in Baguley Crescent.

“The day of action delivered an immediate improvement, with more than five tonnes of waste removed, but it was also about listening to residents and showing our commitment to the area.

“A significant amount of work has already taken place. We’ve worked with partners on enforcement activity, pursued absentee landlords and property owners, tackled problem sites and removed garages linked to anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

“There are no quick fixes and some of the most complex issues involve privately owned land and buildings. We will continue working with residents and partners to drive further improvements and build on the progress already made.”

Multi-Agency Effort

The latest operation builds on extensive work already undertaken by public agencies in the area. Previous action has included:

Joint enforcement operations.

Investigations into environmental and community safety concerns.

Action against absentee landlords and property owners.

The demolition of former garages that had become hotspots for crime and anti-social behaviour.

Council leaders said the strong turnout demonstrated local residents’ determination to improve their community.

Commitment to Lasting Change

Bury Council said the day of action reflects its wider approach to neighbourhood regeneration by working alongside residents, community groups and partner organisations. Partners have pledged to continue enforcement activity, work with landlords and property owners, and identify further opportunities to improve Baguley Crescent in the months ahead. The council said lasting progress will depend on continued collaboration between public services, residents, landlords and community organisations to address the area’s long-standing challenges.