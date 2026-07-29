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DEATH PROBE Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

Gardaí have launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 35-year-old homeless man was discovered inside a recycling facility in west Dublin. Emergency services were called to a recycling plant in Clondalkin at around 9pm on Friday after the body of Andrew Haire, originally from County Meath, was found in the sorting area of the site. The discovery prompted a major response, with detectives and the Garda Technical Bureau carrying out a detailed forensic examination.

Cause of Death Remains Unknown

A post-mortem examination has since been completed, however investigators say the results were inconclusive, meaning the cause of Mr Haire’s death has not yet been established. Gardaí are continuing to treat the circumstances surrounding his death as suspicious while further forensic and investigative work is carried out.

Detectives Investigating How He Reached the Facility

One of the main lines of enquiry is whether Mr Haire may have climbed into a commercial waste bin before being unknowingly transported to the recycling centre by a refuse collection vehicle. Investigators are working to establish where he may have entered the waste stream, with enquiries focusing on locations in Cork and Dublin. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and tracing refuse collection routes across multiple counties in an effort to piece together his final movements.

Appeal for Information

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Andrew Haire between 17 July and 24 July to come forward. Police said he had been travelling between Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin in the days before his death and was known to homelessness and addiction support services in both Cork and Dublin. However, investigators believe he had not accessed emergency accommodation in the days leading up to the discovery.

Family Being Supported

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support Mr Haire’s relatives as the investigation continues. Gardaí have urged anyone with information that could assist the enquiry to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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